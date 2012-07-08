* Contract runs for five years through fiscal 2016
* Includes options that could add $1 bln to $2 bln
(Adds details, background on helicopters)
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 8 Sikorsky Aircraft,
a unit of United Technologies Corp, has signed a
five-year $7.3 billion agreement that will provide the U.S.
Army, Navy and Air Force with more H-60 Black Hawk helicopters
and other versions of the utility aircraft, according to several
sources familiar with the deal.
The agreement puts in force a multi-year procurement that
was approved by Congress as part of the Pentagon's fiscal 2012
budget. It includes several variants of the helicopter to be
used by the different military services and runs through fiscal
2016.
This is the Pentagon's eighth multi-year procurement of the
workhorse helicopters and includes options that could add $1
billion to $2 billion to the contract's value, if exercised,
said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
"The Black Hawk series has become the poster child for
multi-year contracts," said aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia
of the Virginia-based Teal Group. "Guaranteeing procurement
numbers for five year blocks has been extremely effective in
bringing down costs."
No comment was immediately available from the Army, which
took the lead in negotiating the agreement.
Sikorsky President Mick Maurer told Reuters earlier that the
company was "on track" for the multi-year procurement deal but
declined to give any details.
The UH-60 Black Hawk, which first flew in 1974, is a
twin-engine single-rotor helicopter used to transport assault
troops, evacuate injured troops and carry out special missions.
It normally carries 12-15 troops but can accommodate up to
20.
