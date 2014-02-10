SINGAPORE Feb 10 Boeing maintained its
20-year global forecast for airplane demand at $4.8 trillion
over 20 years, and estimated airlines in the Asia Pacific region
would need an additional 12,820 jets in that time.
Boeing put the value of the additional jets needed in the
Asia-Pacific region over the next 20 years at $1.9 trillion.
"Asia Pacific economies and passenger traffic continue to
exhibit strong growth," Randy Tinseth, vice president of
marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes told a media briefing
on Monday ahead of the Singapore Airshow.
"Over the next 20 years, nearly half of the world's air
traffic growth will be driven by travel to, from or within the
region. The Asia Pacific fleet will nearly triple, from 5,090
airplanes in 2012 to 14,750 airplanes in 2032, to support the
increased demand."
Both Airbus and Boeing have committed to record production
rates for their most popular models, but executives are closely
watching the financial turmoil in key aviation markets such as
Indonesia and Thailand.