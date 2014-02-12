SINGAPORE Feb 12 Chinese planemaker COMAC is
learning the hard way as it tries to compete with heavyweights
Airbus and Boeing in developing a narrow-body
aircraft, apparently exposed to the perils of the supply chain
and program management issues.
Advance orders for Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd's
C919 have slowed to a trickle, with the company setting a modest
target of 30 orders for this year. Total orders for China's only
homegrown commercial jet last year stood at 400.
The C919's first flight was originally scheduled for 2014,
but it has been delayed until end-2015 at the earliest as the
state-owned company copes with the difficulties of embarking on
an aircraft development program virtually from scratch.
A senior official at engine-maker CFM, the sole supplier of
engines for the C919, says most of COMAC's difficulties can
simply be put down to inexperience.
COMAC, founded in 2008, is tasked with assembling China's
first large commercial aircraft.
"I think they need really more experienced program
management and they're poking around and trying to find that
experience and bring that in-house," Chaker Chahrour, executive
vice-president at CFM, told reporters at the Singapore Airshow.
"Building an airplane is not an easy task. It requires a lot
of work with a lot of suppliers. I think they have some
difficulty with some suppliers and bringing them all to the same
party at the same time has been a little bit difficult, and that
is why they announced a delay to the first flight."
The order and delivery of parts for new aircraft is highly
complicated, and delays or other technical problems can bring
development to standstill.
The likes of Airbus and Boeing know this only too well, and
have program management teams dedicated to ensure the production
process runs smoothly.
CHINA FOCUS
Shanghai-based COMAC is keen to stamp itself as a global
player in the narrow-body market which accounts for the largest
portion of the global passenger aircraft fleet.
Most commitments so far, however, have come from Chinese
airlines and leasing firms.
Among those with orders are Air China, China
Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines
, and leasing firms linked to Chinese financial
institutions such as Bank of China, Agricultural
Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, China Construction Bank and Bank
of Communications.
"Although there have not been many orders recently, we have
had steady growth in orders. We have a new sales target of not
fewer than 30 new orders this year," said Dang Tiehong, deputy
general manager of COMAC's sales and marketing department.
"We have a price range in mind, although we can't reveal it.
But the price will give us a competitive edge over our
competitors."
Industry sources tell Reuters that unlike orders that are
placed with Airbus and Boeing, COMAC buyers do not have to put
down a deposit and the price negotiations start only after the
first flight of the C919.
The delivery of the first aircraft is scheduled around
2016-2017, but many in the industry expect that could slip to as
late as early next decade.
Despite the C919's teething problems, Chahrour says the
Chinese are "coming up to speed tremendously fast".
"It is a different from the two experienced airframers,
Boeing and Airbus," he said. "We have to work on the C919
program with different mindsets than we do with Boeing and
Airbus, given the level of experience.
"But I think the dates that they announced are pretty solid
and they will meet those dates, and they will be flying some
time in 2015."
CFM, a joint venture between GE Aviation and Snecma,
has plenty of experience in the field by virtue of being the
sole supplier of engines for the Boeing 737 and more than half
of the A320 market.
COMAC's other suppliers include Honeywell, United
Technologies subsidiary Goodrich, Rockwell Collins
, Liebherr, Zodiac Aerospace, Meggitt,
Eaton, and Parker Aerospace.