SINGAPORE Feb 11 Etihad Airways is still
talking to Alitalia's creditors as part of a due diligence
before a possible investment by the Abu Dhabi airline in the
troubled Italian carrier, Etihad's chief executive said.
"With regards to the structural issues, we are in talks with
the banks. We are meeting this week in Rome," James Hogan told a
media briefing on Tuesday at the Singapore Airshow.
Alitalia and Etihad are in the final stages of due diligence
and sources close to the matter say a deal could involve Etihad
buying a 40 percent stake for as much as 300 million euros ($409
million).
Last week, Etihad and Alitalia's creditors held talks ahead
of a potential investment in the carrier by Etihad, the chief
executive of Italy's largest bank by assets UniCredit
said.
Hogan said there was still no certainty of a deal, which
depends on how the talks progress between both parties.
"We have a task force in Rome sitting alongside the Alitalia
teams to see if we can draw up a plan. With respect to my
mandate, I won't do anything that takes us off track at Etihad.
If we come to an agreement, it will be an Alitalia plan with us
as partners," Hogan said.
"At this stage, we are still on due diligence. I can't say
whether we are going to complete a deal or not at this stage."
Investing in Alitalia would be Etihad's first sizeable
investment in a European legacy carrier and brings with it a
host of thorny issues that other potential investors such as Air
France-KLM have not been able to resolve.
"Due diligence is a confidential process and we are working
through the issues. And both parties have to agree on a plan,
moving forward. And that's where it starts, that's where it
finishes."
Lacking large populations in their own countries, the Gulf
airlines need to feed more traffic from other countries through
their hubs in order to fill their planes after a massive order
spree at last year's Dubai Airshow.
($1 = 0.7327 euros)
