BRIEF-Green Dot Corp to repurchase some shares
* Green Dot Corp - under agreement, Green Dot will receive an initial delivery of approximately 1.3 million shares
SINGAPORE Feb 9 Myanma Airways is set to order up to a dozen Boeing 737 jets on lease in what could be the largest single fleet expansion as Myanmar opens up its aviation market, aviation industry sources said.
The aircraft will be provided by the world's largest leasing company, General Electric's aviation leasing arm GECAS, the sources said, asking not to be identified.
The decision is expected to be announced at the Singapore Airshow, which runs from Feb 11 to 16.
The airline could not be reached for comment. Boeing declined to comment.
State-run Myanma Airways, which owns 20 percent of flag carrier Myanmar Airways International, currently flies only domestic routes. Experts say the 160-seat Boeing 737 would give the airline flexibility and range to operate internationally.
* Chemours co - ceo mark vergnan's total 2016 compensation was $6.7 million versus $4.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2nhaQpF) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.