SINGAPORE Feb 13 Thai low-cost carrier Nok
Airlines Pcl confirmed on Thursday options for two Q4
100 aircraft from Bombardier Inc and is looking to
confirm two more.
The aircraft will help Nok Air to expand into smaller Thai
and regional cities and further orders will depend on how the
new destinations pan out, Patee Sarasin, chief executive of the
airline told a media briefing at the Singapore Airshow.
The first aircraft will be delivered in July, he said.
On Wednesday, Nok Air said it had committed to order 15 737
jets in a deal valued at $1.45 billion, the latest order from
fast-growing low cost carriers in Southeast Asia.