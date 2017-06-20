PARIS, June 20 Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is aiming for a first test flight of its long-range widebody jet in 2023 with a view to delivering the first plane two years later, UAC's president said on Tuesday.

The aircraft is being co-developed with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

"We have big expectations with COMAC for this product," UAC President Yury Slyusar told reporters.

The widebody jet represents the two countries' aim to compete in the widebody segment, currently controlled by Europe's Airbus Group and Boeing Co of the United States. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; writing by Richard Lough. Editing by Jane Merriman)