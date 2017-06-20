PARIS, June 20 Russia's United Aircraft
Corporation (UAC) is aiming for a first test flight of its
long-range widebody jet in 2023 with a view to delivering the
first plane two years later, UAC's president said on Tuesday.
The aircraft is being co-developed with the Commercial
Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).
"We have big expectations with COMAC for this product," UAC
President Yury Slyusar told reporters.
The widebody jet represents the two countries' aim to
compete in the widebody segment, currently controlled by
Europe's Airbus Group and Boeing Co of the
United States.
