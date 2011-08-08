FRANKFURT Aug 8 A judge on Monday urged German air traffic controllers to call off a strike planned for Tuesday morning that could disrupt thousands of flights, in a row over pay and conditions.

The judge at the labour court in Frankfurt said the controllers' employers, the DFS air traffic controllers' authority, should enter into mediation with the union, the GdF.

After a short break, the DFS said it would not enter mediation, while the union said it would therefore not call off the strike.

The pronouncement came during an appeal hearing late on Monday night. The DFS had earlier in the evening failed in its bid to prevent the strike, planned for 0400-1000 GMT, by gaining an injunction. [ID:LDE777026] (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)