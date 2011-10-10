* Transport minister says talks planned for Wednesday
* Union planned to strike this week
* Union said employer has last chance to revive talks
(Adds transport minister comments)
FRANKFURT, Oct 10 The German government stepped
in on Monday to demand the air traffic controllers' union and
authority return to talks in order to avoid a threatened strike
in a row over pay and conditions.
German transport minister Peter Ramsauer said talks were
planned for Wednesday and the ministry would take part in the
negotiations.
"That means strikes are off the cards for now and means no
disruption to flights," Ramsauer said.
The GdF air traffic controllers' union had earlier on Monday
said they would strike this week, potentially disrupting
thousands of flights, unless talks could be set up at short
notice.
Germany, which owns air traffic control authority DFS, had
asked for further talks with the help of a mediator who has
previously been involved, the GdF said.
The union did not specify when this week it would launch the
walkout over working hours and wages. It will have to give 24
hours' notice.
A spokesman for Deutsche Lufthansa , Germany's
largest airline, said it was too early for an assessment of the
potential impact of a strike on air traffic.
Mediation talks had broken down at the end of last week. The
union is demanding a 6.5 percent pay rise and has raised
concerns on overtime and staff shortages. So far, the DFS has
agreed to a 5.2 percent raise, awarded in two stages, plus a
one-off payment.
The union had already threatened to strike twice in August,
once being fended off by the courts and the second time after
the DFS agreed to a mediation process.
Passengers had already suffered delays on Monday after
ground handlers stopped work to hold meetings on EU Commission
plans to increase competition among ground handling services at
airports.
German travel association DRV put the number of people using
German airports on a typical day in October at around 610,000.
While German employers have previously successfully used
courts to fend off strikes, the court sided with the GdF union
at the second attempt in August.
Aircraft maker Airbus also failed in its attempt to
prevent a strike at plants in northern Germany last week.
More than 11,000 employees took part in warning strikes on
Friday, calling for job guarantees, trade union IG Metall said.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen, Victoria Bryan and Ludwig
Burger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)