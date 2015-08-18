BRIEF-Russ Reid, Grizzard to merge
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to correct syntax in paragraph 3)
Aug 18 Motorola Solutions Inc is in advanced talks to buy UK-based communications company Airwave Solutions Ltd as it looks to strengthen its software and services business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Airwave Solutions, owned by Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd , could fetch about 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing one of the people. (bloom.bg/1PxGG5J)
A Motorola Solutions spokesman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.
Airwave Solutions could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 0.64 pounds) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: