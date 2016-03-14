BANGKOK, March 14 Thailand's Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) said on Monday it has sought an injunction from the Thai Central Administrative Court against the telecoms regulator's order so that it can extend its 2G services on the 900Mhz spectrum.

Regulator National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has not allowed AIS to use an unallocated spectrum, and AIS's request is to mitigate the impact of service disruption, AIS said in a statement.

AIS is expected to shut down its 2G services on Tuesday midnight, the regulator said earlier. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)