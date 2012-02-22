BANGKOK Feb 22 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), Thailand's top mobile phone operator, said on Wednesday it aimed to double its number of 3G clients to 3 million this year to tap fast-growing demand for data and mobile internet, a key growth driver.

The market leader planned to spend 8 billion baht ($260 million) this year mainly to strengthen its third-generation mobile services on its existing network, Executive Vice President Marketing Somchai Lertsuttiwong, told reporters.

To expand coverage of 3G services on existing 900 MHz frequency, it planned to install more 3G base stations and boost the number to 3,000 by the middle of this year, Somchai said.

The value of Thai mobile industry is expected to reach 230 billion this year versus 215 billion last year thanks to continued growth in both voice, data services and devices, Chief Executive Wichian Maktrakarn said.

"Smart devices should have a very strong growth of more than 100 percent this year, led be smartphones," Wichian said.

AIS, which has about 1.2 million 3G clients, maintained its 2012 service revenue growth of 5-6 percent and handset sales of 10 percent, based on the country's economic growth forecast of 3-5 percent.

AIS, 23.3 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , reported an 8.3 percent rise in 2011 net profit of 22.2 billion baht ($723 million).

It is expected to report net profit of 30.4 billion baht for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AIS has about 50 percent of the market in Thailand, ahead of Total Access Communication's roughly 30 percent.

On Wednesday, AIS shares were unchanged at 153 baht, while the broad market was 0.23 percent lower. ($1 = 30.72 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)