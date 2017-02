BANGKOK Oct 21 Thailand's Advanced Info Service Pcl :

* Maintains its 2011 revenue growth target of 7-9 percent despite some impact from floods, Chief Executive Officer Wichian Mektrakarn told reporters

* Says 67 base stations in three central provinces have been affected by flooding

* Says still assessing the situation but expects the impact from floods to be marginal

