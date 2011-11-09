BANGKOK Nov 9 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand's top mobile phone operator, reported a better-than-expected 26 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Wednesday due to rising revenue in voice and data services.
AIS, 21.3 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted a July-September net profit of 6.17 billion baht ($201 million), up from 4.88 billion baht a year earlier.
The result was better than the average forecast of 5.8 billion baht from 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
AIS, Southeast Asia's biggest wireless firm with a market value of $13 billion, has about 50 percent of the market in Thailand, ahead of Total Access Communication's (TAC) roughly 30 percent.
Last month, TAC reported a 0.4 percent rise in quarterly net earnings.
In the third quarter, AIS shares rose 23 percent, outperforming a 12 percent fall in the Thai market . Analysts expect flooding in central Thailand to have a limited impact on its earnings in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 30.705 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
