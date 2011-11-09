(Adds details)

* Q3 net 6.17 bln baht vs forecast 5.8 bln

* Q3 voice revenue up 9 pct, non-voice 36 pct

* Sees no big impact from floods, mobile data growth continues

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Nov 9 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand's top mobile phone operator, reported a better-than-expected 26 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Wednesday due to rising revenue in both voice and data services.

AIS, Southeast Asia's largest wireless firm by market value, is expected to post strong growth this year driven by robust demand for mobile data, analysts said, forecasting that flooding in Thailand should have only a limited impact on its earnings.

"The strong growth was driven by built-up demand for mobile data and resilient voice usage," AIS said in a statement.

The company repeated that its revenue should grow by a "high single digit" percentage this year and said it expected no significant impact from the flooding, which had forced it to shut down about 100 cell sites, just 1 percent of the total.

AIS, 21.3 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted a July-September net profit of 6.17 billion baht ($201 million), up from 4.88 billion baht a year earlier.

The result was better than the average forecast of 5.8 billion baht from 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

AIS, valued at about $13 billion, has about 50 percent of the market in Thailand, ahead of Total Access Communication's (TAC) roughly 30 percent.

Last month, TAC reported a 0.4 percent rise in quarterly net earnings.

AIS's third-quarter service revenue rose 13 percent, boosted by a 9 percent increase in voice revenue and a 36 percent increase in non-voice services. AIS said it aimed to achieve data revenue growth of 25-30 percent in 2011.

At the end of September, AIS had 32.76 million subscribers after adding a net 278,900 in the July-September quarter. That compared with 136,055 net additions for TAC, which had 22.9 million.

SingTel has said it would raise its stake in AIS to 23.32 percent.

In the third quarter, AIS shares rose 23 percent, outperforming a 12 percent fall in the Thai market .

After the earnings announcement, the stock was down 1.8 percent at 136 baht at 0737 GMT. The main index was 0.4 percent lower.

($1 = 30.705 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)