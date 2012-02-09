BANGKOK Feb 9 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), Thailand's top mobile phone operator, reported on Thursday a 37 percent fall in quarterly net earnings due to an expense on deferred tax adjustment, but its operations were unaffected by floods.

AIS, 23.3 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted an October-December net profit of 3.66 billion baht ($119 million), down from 5.8 billion a year earlier and 6.17 billion in the third quarter.

The result was slightly higher than the average forecast of 3.44 billion from 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

AIS, Southeast Asia's biggest wireless firm with a market value of $14 billion, posted a 2011 net profit of 22.2 billion baht, up from 20.5 billion a year earlier.

AIS has about 50 percent of the market in Thailand, ahead of Total Access Communication's roughly 30 percent.

Earlier this week, TAC reported a 19 percent fall in quarterly net earnings due to impact from floods and higher costs.

Before the earnings announcement, AIS shares fell almost 1 percent, while the broader market was 0.1 percent higher. ($1 = 30.73 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)