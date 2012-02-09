* 2011 net profit 22.21 bln baht vs f'cast 20.5 bln

* 2011 net income from operations up 20.5 pct on year

* Aims 5-6 pct rise in 2012 service revenue on strong mobile data

* Shares down almost 1 pct before earnings (Adds details)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Feb 9 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), Thailand's top mobile phone operator, reported on Thursday a 37 percent fall in quarterly net earnings due to an expense on deferred tax adjustment, but its operations were unaffected by floods.

Southeast Asia's largest wireless firm by market value is expected to post earnings growth this year thanks to strong demand for mobile data and an auction of 3G licences on a new 2.1GHz frequency, which should be a major catalyst for growth in the sector, analysts said.

After several delays, Thailand's newly established regulator is holding a public hearing for the country's telecoms masterplan, paving the way for the long-delayed auction to be held in the second half of 2012.

Due to strong mobile internet demand and a stable voice market, the market leader said in a statement it expected 5-6 percent growth in service revenue this year and 25 percent growth in non-voice services.

"Growing smartphone users, social networks popularity and limited fixed-line internet access will continue to drive mobile internet demand," it said.

AIS, 23.3 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted an October-December net profit of 3.66 billion baht ($119 million), down from 5.8 billion a year earlier and 6.17 billion in the third quarter.

The result was slightly higher than the average forecast of 3.44 billion from 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

AIS, valued at $14 billion, posted a 2011 net profit of 22.2 billion baht, up from 20.5 billion a year earlier.

The company booked an income tax expense of 2.84 billion baht in the fourth quarter to reflect a reduction of corporate tax to 23 percent in 2012. It also booked an impairment loss of 384 million baht for its unit network in the same quarter.

Excluding the extra expenses, AIS posted net income from operations of 26.6 billion baht, up 20.5 percent on the year.

Its 2011 revenue grew 14 percent, boosted by a 12 percent increase in service revenue and a 41 percent rise in handset sales.

AIS has about 50 percent of the market in Thailand, ahead of Total Access Communication's roughly 30 percent.

Earlier this week, TAC reported a 19 percent fall in quarterly net earnings due to the impact of a flood crisis last year and higher costs.

At the end of December, AIS had 33.46 million subscribers after adding a net 696,000 in the October-December quarter. TAC had 23.2 million subscribers at the end of last year.

Before the earnings announcement, AIS shares fell almost 1 percent, while the broader market was 0.1 percent higher. The stock hit a record high of 160 baht in January. ($1 = 30.73 Baht) (Editing by Martin Petty)