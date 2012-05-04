* Q1 net profit 8.9 bln baht vs forecast 8.1 bln

* Expects continued growth in mobile data, 3G service

* Q1 service revenue up 12 pct, 2012 target 5-6 pct

* Shares outperform ahead of upcoming 3G auction (Adds details, analysts comments)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, May 4 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand's top mobile phone operator, beat market expectations on Friday with a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit to a record high due to rising revenue from data and voice services.

Analysts are generally positive on the Thai telecoms sector, which is expected to benefit from an auction of new, third-generation mobile service licences, expected to take place in the third quarter.

AIS, Southeast Asia's largest wireless firm by market value, maintained its forecast of a rise of 5-6 percent in service revenue in 2012, boosted by strong mobile internet demand and a stable voice market, it said in a statement.

"Growing smartphone users, social network popularity and limited fixed-line internet access will continue to drive mobile internet demand," the statement said.

AIS, 23.3 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , made a net profit of 8.93 billion baht ($289 million) in the January-March period, up from 6.27 billion a year earlier.

The result was higher than the average forecast of 8.1 billion from 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

AIS, with a market value of $17.5 billion, has about 50 percent of the market in Thailand, ahead of Total Access Communication's (TAC) roughly 30 percent.

On Thursday, TAC reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly net profit.

Shares in AIS have outperformed the market in the past 12 months due to optimism about the 3G auction.

The stock hit a record high of 186.5 baht in late March as analysts raised earnings forecasts after the industry regulator, the National Broadcasting and Telecoms Commission (NBTC), approved plans that paved the way for the long-delayed auction.

Telecoms operators have already launched 3G services on existing netwoks, but the coverage is limited.

The 3G licensing is a crucial step in reforming the nearly $5 billion sector, promising to dramatically change the way operators pay fees to the government.

"We reiterate our view that the auction of 3G licences on a 2.1 GHz spectrum should be the real deal this time and should take place in October," KGI Securities analyst Phatipak Navawatana said in a research note.

Under the new 3G regime, private operators are expected to pay licensing fees at about 6 percent of revenue, giving sums much lower than the current revenue-sharing contract of 20-30 percent.

Given pent-up demand for data services, 3G services on a new 2.1GHz spectrum should lead to strong earnings growth for Thai mobile operators, analysts said.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 18 of 24 analysts rate AIS a "buy or "strong buy", with four saying "hold" and two advising "sell".

Before the earnings announcement, the stock fell 0.83 percent on Friday, in line with a 1 percent fall in the main index. ($1 = 30.9150 Thai baht) (Editing by Alan Raybould)