BANGKOK Nov 22 AIA Group Ltd,
Asia's No.3 insurer, said on Tuesday it was investing 10.5
billion baht ($337 million) in Thailand through two large-scale
real estate projects, reflecting its long-term commitment to the
country.
The first real estate investment -- the AIA Capital Center
-- is the company's largest real estate investment in Thailand
to date and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2014, it
said in a statement.
The second investment is another office complex, expected to
be completed in 2015, it said.
($1 = 31.18 Baht)
