BANGKOK Nov 22 AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer, said on Tuesday it was investing 10.5 billion baht ($337 million) in Thailand through two large-scale real estate projects, reflecting its long-term commitment to the country.

The first real estate investment -- the AIA Capital Center -- is the company's largest real estate investment in Thailand to date and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2014, it said in a statement.

The second investment is another office complex, expected to be completed in 2015, it said. ($1 = 31.18 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)