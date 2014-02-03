WASHINGTON Feb 3 Japan-based Aisan Industry Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty in the United States to conspiring to fix the prices of automobile parts and pay a criminal fine of $6.9 million, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Aisan conspired to fix the prices of electronic throttle bodies, which are part of a car's air intake system, and sold them to Nissan Motor Co Ltd in the United States and elsewhere, the department said in a statement.