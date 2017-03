WASHINGTON Nov 13 Japanese auto parts maker, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $35.8 million dollar fine for conspiring to allocate customers, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The company conspired to divide up the market for variable valve timing devices sold to General Motors Co, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Volvo Car Corp and BMW AG , the department said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)