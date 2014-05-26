FRANKFURT May 26 Germany's Aixtron said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Breme will leave the company on May 31, without giving a reason.

The company said Breme will leave by mutual agreement and a new CFO will not be appointed.

"The chairman of the Executive Board, Martin Goetzeler, will take over the tasks previously performed by Mr. Breme," Aixtron said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Erica Billingham)