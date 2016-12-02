BERLIN Dec 2 Germany's Economy Ministry
declined to comment on Friday on a report that U.S. President
Barack Obama was poised to block the sale of chip maker Aixtron
to a Chinese firm and said its own independent review
is ongoing.
"We don't comment on reviews by U.S. authorities in
principle. The Economy Ministry's review is ongoing and I have
no new information," a spokesman told a regular government news
conference in Berlin.
The spokesman stressed the German government's review of the
proposed sale of Aixtron to China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment
Fund (FGC) was independent to the U.S. scrutiny of the deal.
"If the American process should be closed it would have no
effect on the German review," he added.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)