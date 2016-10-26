FRANKFURT Oct 26 Aixtron said on
Wednesday it had not received any concrete questions from the
German Economy Ministry related to Berlin's plans for a more
in-depth review of a planned Chinese takeover of the chip
equipment maker.
It also said in an e-mailed statement that it was not
involved in the design, development, or production of its
customers' semiconductor devices.
It was responding to an earlier report that U.S.
intelligence services warned Berlin that the 670 million euro
($732 million) takeover of Aixtron by Fujian Grand Chip
Investment Fund could give Beijing access to technology that
could be used for military purposes.
($1 = 0.9150 euros)
