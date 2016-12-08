Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
FRANKFURT Dec 8 China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund has dropped its offer for German chip equipment maker Aixtron after U.S. President Barack Obama stopped the takeover.
Fujian's takeover vehicle Grand Chip Investment said on Thursday that the offer had lapsed and any contracts based on the acceptance of the offer would not become effective.
Shares for which investors had already accepted the takeover offer would be re-booked on Dec. 13, it added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.