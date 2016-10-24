(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
BERLIN Oct 24 The German government decided to
withdraw its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment
maker Aixtron after new security-related information
emerged, Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig was quoted as
saying on Monday.
"The government received previously unknown security-related
information," Machnig told German newspaper Die Welt, adding
that the ministry evaluated the information together with other
departments.
"This (evaluation) led to a withdrawal of the clearance
certificate," Machnig said, adding the decision was not a sole
decision by the ministry, but by the government as a whole.
Germany's decision to withdraw the initial approval for
China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC) to take over
Aixtron has thrown up an unexpected hurdle for the
670-million-euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)