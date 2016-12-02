WASHINGTON Dec 2 President Barack Obama issued
an executive order which prohibits China's Fujian Grand Chip
Investment Fund from acquiring the U.S. business of German
semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron, the Treasury
Department said on Friday.
The White House said it was blocking the deal following an
assessment done by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States, an inter-agency task force led by the Treasury
Department.
"CFIUS and the president assess that the transaction poses a
risk to the national security of the United States that cannot
be resolved through mitigation," the department said in a
statement.
Aixtron has said that the deal would be called off if the
U.S. president opposed it.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)