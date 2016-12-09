Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BERLIN Dec 9 The German Economy Ministry has no business in planning a strategy for semiconductor chipmaking machinery company Aixtron after a deal with a Chinese firm collapsed, a spokesman said on Friday.
"In general it is the duty of the company to decide on its strategy and the appropriate future direction. It is not a matter of the Federal Economy Ministry," Andreas Audretsch said during a regular government news conference.
Aixtron is considering reducing the size of the business with a partial sale, its chief executive said in an interview, opening the door for bidders after a takeover deal with a Chinese firm fell apart.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
