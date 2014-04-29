FRANKFURT, April 29 Germany's Aixtron
said the market for chip-making equipment was improving as it
reported a first-quarter operating loss that was broadly in line
with estimates.
The company said on Tuesday its loss before interest and tax
(EBIT) for the three months through March narrowed to 10.9
million euros ($15.09 million), compared with consensus for an
11.6 million euro loss in a Reuters poll. Poll:
It had reported an EBIT loss of 76.3 million euros in the
year-earlier period.
Aixtron aims to return to profit and wrestle back leadership
of the global market for LED chip-making equipment from U.S.
rival Veeco Instruments, but weak demand caused a slump
in orders across the industry last year.
The group said in February it expects 2014 revenue to remain
flat compared to 2013's 182.9 million euros, while its operating
result will improve but remain in the red.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)