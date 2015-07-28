FRANKFURT, July 28 Germany's Aixtron on Tuesday said its second-quarter operating loss widened from the previous quarter as a result of higher costs and currency effects.

Aixtron reported a second quarter loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 17.9 million euros ($19.82 million) down from a 8.8 million euro loss in the previous quarter.

That was below the average expectation of a 10.3 million euro loss in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates of ten analysts ranging between a 13.6 million euro loss and a 4.6 million euro loss.

Aixtron said in a statement it still expects 2015 revenues to rise to between 220 million euros and 250 million euros, from 194 million euros in 2014 and that it will to return to positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second half of this year. ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)