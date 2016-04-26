* Q1 orders rise 58 pct to 67.7 mln euros

* Q1 operating loss widens to 14.7 mln euros

* Shares indicated to open 5 pct higher (Adds orders, background, shares)

FRANKFURT, April 26 German chip equipment maker Aixtron on Tuesday posted better-than-expected new orders, fuelled by its planetary reactor technology, which enables chip makers to improve production.

Orders rose 58 percent to 67.7 million euros ($76.29 million) in the first quarter, well above the most optimistic estimate of 45 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Aixtron shares are indicated to open 5 percent higher, at the top of the German technology index, according to data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

Still, the company reported a 14.7 million euro operating loss (EBIT) in the first quarter, which was worse than the 8.8 million euro loss in the same period a year earlier and worse than the average expectation in a Reuters poll for a 13 million euro loss.

Sales dropped 47 percent to 21.4 million euros, which was even below the most pessimistic poll estimate of 26.9 million euros.

"The reason for this was in particular the weak demand for production systems for gallium nitride-based LED applications," Aixtron said in a statement.

The company said it still expects to slightly improve 2016 EBITDA, EBIT, net result and free cash flow from 2015, before returning to positive EBITDA in 2017.

Aixtron is fighting over-capacity in its markets, where its customers are fiercely competing on price.

Last year the stock lost more than half of its market value after Sanan Optoelectronics, China's biggest LED chip maker, cancelled an order. ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)