FRANKFURT Oct 13 German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron slashed its 2015 sales forecast, blaming a postponement of shipments to a large Chinese customer that it said were now expected in 2016.

Aixtron now expects full-year revenue of 190 to 200 million euros ($216 to $228 million), down from its previous forecast of 220 to 250 million euros. It reiterated on Tuesday its guidance to reach breakeven core profit in the second half of 2015. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)