* China delivery now expected in 2016
* Aixtron received large order from Sanan a year ago
* Shares down 10 percent
(Adds details on Sanan order, shares)
FRANKFURT, Oct 13 German semiconductor equipment
maker Aixtron slashed its 2015 sales forecast on
Tuesday, blaming a postponement of shipments to a large Chinese
customer and sending its shares down 10 percent.
Aixtron received one of its largest ever orders a year ago
from Sanan Optoelectronics, China's biggest LED chip
maker, for 50 R6 tools, which deposit chemicals on silicon
wafers using vapour technology.
However, like every new generation of technology the tools
have to approved by the customer for technical standards.
Aixtron said it now expected to make the deliveries in 2016,
provided that they were qualified by Sanan.
Aixtron expects full-year revenue of 190 to 200 million
euros ($216 to $228 million), down from its previous forecast of
220 to 250 million euros. It reiterated its guidance to reach
breakeven core profit in the second half of 2015.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and
Jon Boyle)