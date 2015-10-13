* China delivery now expected in 2016

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron slashed its 2015 sales forecast on Tuesday, blaming a postponement of shipments to a large Chinese customer and sending its shares down 10 percent.

Aixtron received one of its largest ever orders a year ago from Sanan Optoelectronics, China's biggest LED chip maker, for 50 R6 tools, which deposit chemicals on silicon wafers using vapour technology.

However, like every new generation of technology the tools have to approved by the customer for technical standards. Aixtron said it now expected to make the deliveries in 2016, provided that they were qualified by Sanan.

Aixtron expects full-year revenue of 190 to 200 million euros ($216 to $228 million), down from its previous forecast of 220 to 250 million euros. It reiterated its guidance to reach breakeven core profit in the second half of 2015. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Jon Boyle)