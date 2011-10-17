(Adds details)

* Closure will eliminate about 197 full time and 94 contract jobs

* Sees closure charges of about $20-$25 mln

Oct 16 U.S. chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp will close its wafer manufacturing facility in Aizu, Japan, by the end of June 2012 as it streamlines its manufacturing operations.

The closure of the Aizu facility is expected to eliminate of about 197 full-time and 94 contract jobs, the company said, adding that it sees total cash charges of about $20-$25 million beginning in fourth quarter of 2011.

The company said it expects to save about $8 million per quarter once the 21-acre Aizu facility is closed, with the full benefits seen beginning in the fourth quarter of 2012.

All Aizu products are expected to be fully transferred for production by early 2012, the company said in a statement late on Sunday. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Deepak Kannan)