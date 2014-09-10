* Windsor Quality acquisition would be biggest for Ajinomoto
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Ajinomoto Co Inc
said on Wednesday it would buy unlisted U.S. frozen foods maker
Windsor Quality Holdings for around $800 million as it seeks to
expand in North America to offset slowing growth at home.
The deal is Ajinomoto's most expensive acquisition to date,
Thomson Reuters data shows. Like other Japanese firms, Ajinomoto
is looking abroad as the domestic market shrinks due to an
ageing population and a slowing economy.
Texas-based Windsor makes ethnic food brands such as Ling
Ling and Jose Ole, and sells its products to 80,000 retailers
and 120,000 restaurants in the United States.
The purchase is expected to be completed early November and
Ajinomoto will finance the deal with cash and loans, a
spokeswoman said.
Ajinomoto said in a statement that Windsor's marketing and
distribution capabilities would help accelerate its growth in
North America's $40 billion frozen food market.
The Japanese company, a household name in several Asian
countries, said it aims to boost sales at its frozen foods
business in North America to about $1 billion by 2020.
Ajinomoto has said it wants to grow its overseas business
through acquisitions as it aims to become one of the world's
biggest global food companies, with a market value on par with
firms such as the United States' Campbell Soup and
Mexico's Grupo Bimbo.
Earlier this year, media reports said Ajinomoto was
interested in buying French ingredients firm Diana. German
ingredients firm Symrise has since said it would buy
Diana in a $1.8 billion deal.
Shares in Ajinomoto were up 1.7 percent at 1,743 yen in
mid-afternoon trade in Tokyo, while the benchmark Nikkei average
was up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Miral Fahmy)