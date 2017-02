HONG KONG Aug 5 Trading in shares of Japanese-style food chain Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd was suspended on Friday pending a statement, according to a filing from the Hong Kong bourse.

It gave no further details.

Ajisen (China) was under investigation over its advertising practices, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported earlier this week, citing the Shanghai Administration for Industry and Commerce.

Shares of the company have fallen more than 31 percent so far this week to close at HK$11.50 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)