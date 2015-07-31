* First Russian bond of 2015

* More issuers could come

* But rush of deals unlikely

By Michael Turner

LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - Ak Bars on Thursday took the honour of becoming the first Russian name to print a new international bond in 2015, with bankers hopeful that more deals will emerge in the second half of the year even though weak oil prices and Western sanctions mean a big issuance spree is unlikely.

Kazan-headquartered Ak Bars, rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch, priced a USD350m three-year at an 8% yield.

The deal size was increased from an estimated USD300m, while the yield remained in line with the 8% area guidance that Ak Bars put out when it began marketing the trade. Demand came in at just under USD450m.

"This is not the type of transaction where investors take a punt," said a lead. "There was a high quality orderbook."

Leads Credit Suisse and UBS used a range of comparable bonds to decide where fair value was, including outstanding Ak Bars notes. They also considered feedback from a roadshow that took in Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland.

Domestic investors were the big buyers, said the lead. "[Ak Bars] could have gone to 8.5% and got more international interest," he said.

The bank has a USD500m bond maturing in November that carries an 8.75% coupon, so it made sense for the bank to print a new deal to yield 8%, even if it meant going for short duration, according to a syndicate banker away from the trade.

"You can see what they've done," said the banker. "They've kept a short tenor to keep the yield down at something they know is manageable, and they'll probably try again in a few years when the markets are better."

Russian issuers have been largely locked out of international debt markets since March 2014, when investors put a blanket rejection on deals from the country after some state-owned entities were sanctioned by the West, although there have been some small pockets of activity. More recently, as investors have started to become comfortable with unsanctioned Russian names again, issuers have kept away from raising new debt because of wobbling oil prices.

So emerging market bankers have taken Ak Bars' deal, although small, as a positive omen for the health of the Russian market.

"It's a good sign," said a syndicate banker. "Investors are increasingly sanguine about Russia."

Other unsanctioned Russian companies have shown interest in the market in recent months, with metals firms Norilsk Nickel and Severstal, oil company Lukoil and chemical company PhosAgro holding separate non-deal roadshows earlier in the year, in some cases on numerous occasions.

As exporters, all of these companies are better placed than Ak Bars to bypass investors' qualms about the Russian economy, as much of their business relies on US dollar-denominated revenues. Ak Bars, being a bank, is much more dependent on the strength of the domestic economy.

"It's not for everyone," said the syndicate banker, "but if there are credits earning dollar revenue and not too tied to Russia, then investors are happy to consider the deal."

The last deal from a Russian issuer was a USD250m Tier 2 subordinated bond for Alfa Bank in November 2014. (Reporting By Michael Turner; edting by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)