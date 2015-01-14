BRIEF-Jordan International Insurance appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO
* Appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO Source: (http://bit.ly/2nBQfeP) Further company coverage:
Jan 14 AK BARS BANK oJSC :
* Says Holdingovaya Kompaniya Ak Bars OJSC divested 8.955 pct stake in company
* Says Garant-Management LLC acquired 8.955 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1DF1wgv, bit.ly/1BZpqRB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, March 26 The Egyptian government is targeting a budget deficit of around 9.5 percent in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year which starts on July 1, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a news conference on Sunday.