BRIEF-KC Property says Theraphan Jittalarn resigns as chairman
Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board
Dec 31 AK BARS Bank OJSC :
* Said on Tuesday it repaid facility in the amount of $100 million
* It was AK BARS Bank's second Sharia compliant project in Islamic finance market following its debut $60 million deal of 2011
* General funding for AK BARS Bank has been utilized to fund Shari'a compliant assets and investment projects in the Republic of Tatarstan and AK BARS Bank's presence regions
Citi, COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft and Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the facility
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders