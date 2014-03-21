(Corrects second paragraph to remove reference to analyst's average estimate of a profit since the numbers are not comparable)

March 21 U.S. steelmaker AK Steel Holding Corp forecast a loss in the first quarter, blaming higher costs related to the cold weather and blast furnace outages.

The company forecast a loss of 44 cents to 49 cents per share for the first quarter. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)