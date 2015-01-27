BRIEF-J C Penney CEO Marvin Ellison's 2016 compensation $9.4 mln vs $12.1 mln in 2015
* J c penney company inc- ceo marvin r. Ellison's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $12.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
Jan 27 AK Steel Holding Corp reported a 62 percent fall in quarterly profit as operating costs increased and it sold steel at lower prices.
Net profit attributable to AK Steel for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $13.5 million, or 7 cents per share, from $35.2 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating costs rose 37 percent. The average selling price per ton fell 4 percent.
Net sales rose 36 percent to $2.0 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
SANTIAGO, March 24 The end of a historic strike at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, has left its owner, BHP Billiton, nursing an estimated $1 billion loss and probably in a weaker position for negotiations in a year or so, company and industry insiders said.