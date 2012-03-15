Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
* Sees Q1 net loss of $0.11-$0.15/share
* See Q1 shipments of about 1,310,000 tons
* Expects net income, higher shipments in Q2
March 15 AK Steel Holding Corp forecast a net loss for the first quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of a profit, as it sees shipments falling about 8 percent amid weak demand.
The company, which produces steel for markets ranging from automotive to infrastructure and manufacturing to construction, expects a net loss of 11 cents to 15 cents per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting a profit of 3 cents per share.
AK Steel forecast first-quarter shipments of about 1,310,000 tons, but average per-ton selling price is likely to be slightly higher.
The company also said last in first out (LIFO) credit for the latest quarter would be lower than what it had recorded for the fourth quarter.
Business conditions, however, are expected to improve in the second quarter, led by the automotive market, AK Steel said in a statement.
Second-quarter shipments are expected to be higher than the first and the company expects to generate a net income.
AK Steel shares, which closed at $7.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, fell a percent in extended trade. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
