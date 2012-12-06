BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
NEW YORK Dec 6 AT&T Inc and Akamai Technologies Inc said they have agreed to work together to sell content delivery network (CDN) services to corporate customers, sending Akamai's shares higher in premarket trading.
The companies said on Thursday they would initially focus on North America and planned to expand globally within 12 months. They will connect Akamai CDN services to AT&T's network and share resources such as technical support and marketing.
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG