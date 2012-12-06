NEW YORK Dec 6 AT&T Inc and Akamai Technologies Inc said they have agreed to work together to sell content delivery network (CDN) services to corporate customers, sending Akamai's shares higher in premarket trading.

The companies said on Thursday they would initially focus on North America and planned to expand globally within 12 months. They will connect Akamai CDN services to AT&T's network and share resources such as technical support and marketing.