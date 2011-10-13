* Report of Google acquiring Akamai baseless-source
* Akamai shares up 2.9 pct in after hours trading
* Akamai a long-running subject of takeover rumors-analyst
(Adds source comments, updates share price)
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 12 A report on Wednesday
that Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O) was close to being
acquired by Google Inc (GOOG.O) is without merit, according to
a person familiar with the matter.
Shares of Akamai jumped more than 11 percent at one point
in after hours trading on Wednesday, following the report by
technology blog Business Insider citing "multiple ad tech
sources" who were not identified.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the
report of a deal was baseless.
Representatives from Google and Akamai said the companies
do not comment on rumors.
Shares of Akamai, which are off more than 50 percent from
their 52-week high of $54.65, gave up most of their after-hours
gains later on Wednesday, and were trading up 2.9 percent at
$24.04.
Akamai, whose service improves the performance of websites,
is a long-running subject of takeover rumors. Last week, there
were reports that the company could be acquired by Verizon
Communications (VZ.N) or International Business Machines Corp
(IBM.N), said Mark Kelleher, an analyst with Dougherty & Co.
"Ever since I can remember there's been theories of who
could come in" and acquire Akamai, he said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang and
Carol Bishopric)