David Kenny resigns as president, director

Shares up 12 percent after hours (Adds executive departure and comments)

By Supantha Mukherjee

Oct 26 Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O), which helps companies improve website performance, reported a higher-than-expected 11 percent increase in third-quarter revenue and gave a fourth-quarter forecast that was in line with estimates.

Shares of the Internet content delivery company, which counts Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) among its clients, rose 12 percent in after-hours trade.

The company also announced that David Kenny resigned as president and director of Akamai. He will serve as a consultant to the company on business strategy. Kenny also is a member of Yahoo Inc's (YHOO.O) board.

"I now want to return to my first passion of pursuing emerging opportunities on the consumer Internet," Kenny said in a statement.

Akamai and rivals such as Level 3 (LVLT.N) and Limelight Networks (LLNW.O) scaled up rapidly in past years in anticipation of a boom in demand, but then came up against pricing pressures amid lower-than-expected growth.

"They had a better topline growth in the third quarter than we and the consensus anticipated, and that's the key here. The topline growth is where the concerns have been," said Richard Fetyko, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott.

Akamai reported third-quarter revenue of $281.9 million, exceeding an average target of $278.9 million.

The company, which runs the Internet infrastructure used by companies to operate their online traffic, forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 37 cents to 41 cents, on revenue of $303 million to $315 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 39 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $310.5 million, according to according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The guidance wasn't a blowout, but for the last three quarters their guidance has been below where consensus estimates were," said Donna Jaegers, an analyst with D.A. Davidson & Co.

THE CLOUD

Akamai Chief Executive Paul Sagan said he sees value-added solutions that make applications in cloud computing work effectively as the biggest opportunity ahead.

IT research firm Forrester has forecast the global cloud computing market will grow to $241 billion in 2020 from $41 billion this year.

"So far it's (the macroeconomic environment) held well for us. I think it sets us up well for Q4," Sagan told Reuters.

Akamai's enterprise segment grew 30 percent year-over-year and its e-commerce segment rose 23 percent.

The company said net income rose to $42.3 million, or 23 cents per share, from $39.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents a share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 33 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Akamai shares were up 12 percent to $26.69 in after-hours trading. The stock closed up 2 percent at $23.78 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq stock market. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric, Steve Orlofsky, Dave Zimmerman)