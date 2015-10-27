Oct 27 Akamai Technologies Inc, a provider of services that help deliver Internet content faster, forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' expectations, citing a strong dollar and slowing online traffic growth.

The company's shares fell about 14 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

Akamai said it expected lower revenue from three of its largest U.S. media accounts.

The company forecast adjusted profit of 60-64 cents per share and revenue of $557 million-$577 million for the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average were expect earnings of 65 cents per share and revenue of $596.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Akamai's shares were trading at $65.15 after the bell. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)