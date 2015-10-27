FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
Oct 27 Akamai Technologies Inc, a provider of services that help deliver Internet content faster, forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' expectations, citing a strong dollar and slowing online traffic growth.
The company's shares fell about 14 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.
Akamai said it expected lower revenue from three of its largest U.S. media accounts.
The company forecast adjusted profit of 60-64 cents per share and revenue of $557 million-$577 million for the fourth quarter.
Analysts on average were expect earnings of 65 cents per share and revenue of $596.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Akamai's shares were trading at $65.15 after the bell. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
* Pact acts as counterweight to new players like Uber (Adds details that Mercedes will have two years exclusivity before products can be sold to other companies, that Mercedes will still make conventional vehicles, that Mercedes has a team of 500 engineers on the project in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley)
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both down 0.02 pct (Updates prices, commentary, changes byline)