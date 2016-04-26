April 26 Online content distributor Akamai Technologies Inc reported a 7.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its cloud security services.

The company's net income fell to $74.9 million, or 42 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $77.7 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $567.7 million from $526.5 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)