May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, which
helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a
7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company benefited
from demand for its cloud security services.
The company's net income rose to $80.9 million, or 46 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $74.9
million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $609.2 million from $567.7 million.
Akamai has beefed up its presence in the fast-growing cloud
security market as the company looks to counter slowing demand
in its media-delivery business.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)