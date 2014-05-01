May 1 Akamai Technologies Inc, a provider of internet content delivery services, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more people watch videos online.

Revenue rose to $453.5 million in the quarter ended March 31 from $368.0 million a year earlier. (link.reuters.com/qug98v)

Net income rose to $72.8 million, or 40 cents per share, from $71.5 million, or 39 cents per share.

(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)