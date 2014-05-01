BRIEF-Tagstation LLC and Nielsen enter into a data evaluation agreement for Nextradio
* Tagstation LLC - Tagstation LLC and Nielsen enter into a data evaluation agreement for Nextradio®
May 1 Akamai Technologies Inc, a provider of internet content delivery services, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more people watch videos online.
Revenue rose to $453.5 million in the quarter ended March 31 from $368.0 million a year earlier. (link.reuters.com/qug98v)
Net income rose to $72.8 million, or 40 cents per share, from $71.5 million, or 39 cents per share.
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Dow up 0.46 pct, S&P 500 up 0.69 pct, Nasdaq up 0.60 pct (Updates with reaction to Fed statement)
* Reports fourth quarter and year end results for 2016 and declares 2017 annual dividend