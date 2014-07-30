July 30 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps companies deliver internet content, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increased demand for its media and security products.

Revenue rose to $476 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $378.1 million a year earlier.

Net income rose to $72.9 million, or 40 cents per share, from $61.9 million, or 34 cents per share. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik)