BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
July 30 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps companies deliver internet content, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increased demand for its media and security products.
Revenue rose to $476 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $378.1 million a year earlier.
Net income rose to $72.9 million, or 40 cents per share, from $61.9 million, or 34 cents per share. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik)
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.